China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, October 31 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 532,438 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Nov-17 11,230 11,250 11,120 11,195 11,260 -65 5,734 19,030
Jan-18 13,300 13,355 13,150 13,270 13,320 -50 447,752 330,744
Mar-18 13,475 13,475 13,475 13,475 13,490 -15 6 728
Apr-18 13,635 13,635 13,555 13,595 13,605 -10 12 72
May-18 13,780 13,815 13,630 13,740 13,790 -50 75,138 120,862
Jun-18 13,715 13,750 13,715 13,740 13,785 -45 10 1,100
Jul-18 13,860 13,860 13,860 13,860 13,835 25 2 1,212
Aug-18 13,905 13,990 13,905 13,930 13,965 -35 6 1,078
Sep-18 14,100 14,145 14,000 14,085 14,130 -45 3,776 16,612
Oct-18 14,110 14,110 14,110 14,110 14,160 -50 2 18
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
October 31, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)