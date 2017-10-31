Chevron Reports Operational Disruption at Richmond Refinery

Chevron Corp. (CVX) reported an operational disruption and flaring at its refinery in Richmond, Calif.

The California Emergency Management Agency said the refinery notified it of "a release of an unknown amount of sulfur dioxide due to a unit upset, which resulted in flaring." It said the emissions flaring happened Monday afternoon and has since stopped.

The 245,000-barrel-a-day refinery is located just north of Oakland.

October 31, 2017 10:54 ET (14:54 GMT)