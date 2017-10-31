Canada Producer-Price Index Declines 0.3% in September

Canadian producer prices fell in September on a broad-based decline, led by lower prices for vehicles and food products. Meanwhile, the country's raw-materials price index edged downward on lower prices for live animals.

Canada's industrial product price index declined 0.3% in September, Statistics Canada said Tuesday, after a 0.4% rise in the previous month. Market expectations were for a 0.2% rise, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

The index measures the price manufacturers in Canada receive once their goods leave the plant. It doesn't reflect the final prices consumers pay for goods on store shelves.

Of the 21 commodity groups tracked for the index, 16 fell in September. On a year-over-year basis, producer prices rose 1.5%.

As for raw materials, prices paid by manufacturers in September fell 0.1%. On a 12-month basis, raw materials prices rose 6.3%.

October 31, 2017 08:45 ET (12:45 GMT)