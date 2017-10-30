USDA Sep Farm Prices - Oct 30

WASHINGTON -(Dow Jones)- The index of prices received by U.S. farmers
for their products in September was -1.7% From August, but +6.2% From
a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday.
September Prices Received Index Decreased 1.7 Percent
The September Prices Received Index (Agricultural Production), at 91.8,
decreased 1.7 percent from August 2017. At 88.6, the Crop Production Index
increased 1.3 percent. The Livestock Production Index, at 94.8, decreased
3.8 percent. Producers received lower prices for cattle, hogs, and broilers
but higher prices for market eggs, lettuce, and apples. Compared with a year
earlier, the Prices Received Index increased 6.3 percent. The Crop Production
Index increased 5.7 percent and the Livestock Production Index is up
7.0 percent from September 2016. In addition to prices, the indexes are
influenced by the volume change of commodities producers market. Increased
monthly movement of soybeans, potatoes, corn, and apples offset the decreased
marketing of cattle, wheat, cotton, and peaches. The Food Commodities Index,
at 96.3, decreased 1.7 percent from the previous month but increased
7.5 percent from September 2016.
September Prices Paid Index Up 0.3 Percent
The September Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest,
Taxes, and Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 106.7, is up 0.3 percent from
August 2017 and 3.1 percent from September 2016. Higher prices in September
for feeder cattle, diesel, LP gas, and gasoline more than offset lower prices
for herbicides, nitrogen, feeder pigs, and feed concentrates.
Index Summary Table
=========================================================================
2016 2016 2017 2017
Index --------------------------------------------------------
1990-92=100 Aug Sep Aug Sep
=========================================================================
Prices Received 89.7 86.4 93.4 91.8
Prices Paid 104.9 103.5 106.4 106.7
Ratio 1/ 86 83 88 86
=========================================================================
1/ Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by
farmers.
