USDA Sep Farm Prices - Oct 30

WASHINGTON -(Dow Jones)- The index of prices received by U.S. farmers

for their products in September was -1.7% From August, but +6.2% From

a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday.

September Prices Received Index Decreased 1.7 Percent

The September Prices Received Index (Agricultural Production), at 91.8,

decreased 1.7 percent from August 2017. At 88.6, the Crop Production Index

increased 1.3 percent. The Livestock Production Index, at 94.8, decreased

3.8 percent. Producers received lower prices for cattle, hogs, and broilers

but higher prices for market eggs, lettuce, and apples. Compared with a year

earlier, the Prices Received Index increased 6.3 percent. The Crop Production

Index increased 5.7 percent and the Livestock Production Index is up

7.0 percent from September 2016. In addition to prices, the indexes are

influenced by the volume change of commodities producers market. Increased

monthly movement of soybeans, potatoes, corn, and apples offset the decreased

marketing of cattle, wheat, cotton, and peaches. The Food Commodities Index,

at 96.3, decreased 1.7 percent from the previous month but increased

7.5 percent from September 2016.

September Prices Paid Index Up 0.3 Percent

The September Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest,

Taxes, and Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 106.7, is up 0.3 percent from

August 2017 and 3.1 percent from September 2016. Higher prices in September

for feeder cattle, diesel, LP gas, and gasoline more than offset lower prices

for herbicides, nitrogen, feeder pigs, and feed concentrates.

Index Summary Table

2016 2016 2017 2017

1990-92=100 Aug Sep Aug Sep

Prices Received 89.7 86.4 93.4 91.8

Prices Paid 104.9 103.5 106.4 106.7

Ratio 1/ 86 83 88 86

1/ Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by

farmers.

October 30, 2017 17:16 ET (21:16 GMT)