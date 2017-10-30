USDA Crop Progress: Corn Condition/Progress-Oct 30

For the week ended Oct 29, in percent. * denotes revision.
Continue Reading Below
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
10/29 10/22 10/29 10/22 10/29 10/22 10/29 10/22 10/29 10/22
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Colo 1 1 5 5 15 16 61 56 18 22
Ill 4 4 7 7 26 26 48 48 15 15
Ind 5 5 10 11 26 26 46 45 13 13
Iowa 3 3 7 8 24 25 52 53 14 11
Kans 3 3 13 13 24 24 49 49 11 11
Ky 2 2 3 3 11 11 65 65 19 19
Mich 3 3 12 12 29 30 42 44 14 11
Minn 1 1 3 3 14 15 65 64 17 17
Mo 2 2 6 6 27 27 49 49 16 16
Nebr 3 3 9 8 24 23 43 46 21 20
NC 1 1 3 3 19 19 46 46 31 31
ND 5 5 9 10 27 26 52 51 7 8
Ohio 2 2 6 6 25 27 52 51 15 14
Pa 0 0 1 1 11 9 45 43 43 47
SD 8 9 14 15 35 31 38 37 5 8
Tenn 1 1 2 2 10 10 44 44 43 43
Texas 0 0 3 3 18 18 57 57 22 22
Wisc 2 2 8 9 18 19 47 46 25 24
18-state
avg 3 3 8 8 23 23 50 50 16 16
yr-ago 2 2 5 5 19 19 54 54 20 20
PROGRESS:
--Harvested--
10/29 10/22 2016 Avg
Colo 31 18 66 61
Ill 73 62 90 84
Ind 59 46 74 71
Iowa 44 23 68 70
Kans 78 65 92 89
Ky 87 81 97 90
Mich 44 34 38 43
Minn 38 14 72 73
Mo 80 69 91 87
Nebr 45 26 66 67
NC 97 95 98 96
ND 37 17 50 58
Ohio 48 35 63 61
Pa 51 41 64 59
SD 35 19 60 66
Tenn 97 95 99 95
Tex 88 83 89 88
Wis 25 15 50 50
18-state
avg 54 38 73 72
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 30, 2017 16:19 ET (20:19 GMT)