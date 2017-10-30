On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Corn Condition/Progress-Oct 30

For the week ended Oct 29, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

10/29 10/22 10/29 10/22 10/29 10/22 10/29 10/22 10/29 10/22

Colo 1 1 5 5 15 16 61 56 18 22

Ill 4 4 7 7 26 26 48 48 15 15

Ind 5 5 10 11 26 26 46 45 13 13

Iowa 3 3 7 8 24 25 52 53 14 11

Kans 3 3 13 13 24 24 49 49 11 11

Ky 2 2 3 3 11 11 65 65 19 19

Mich 3 3 12 12 29 30 42 44 14 11

Minn 1 1 3 3 14 15 65 64 17 17

Mo 2 2 6 6 27 27 49 49 16 16

Nebr 3 3 9 8 24 23 43 46 21 20

NC 1 1 3 3 19 19 46 46 31 31

ND 5 5 9 10 27 26 52 51 7 8

Ohio 2 2 6 6 25 27 52 51 15 14

Pa 0 0 1 1 11 9 45 43 43 47

SD 8 9 14 15 35 31 38 37 5 8

Tenn 1 1 2 2 10 10 44 44 43 43

Texas 0 0 3 3 18 18 57 57 22 22

Wisc 2 2 8 9 18 19 47 46 25 24

18-state

avg 3 3 8 8 23 23 50 50 16 16

yr-ago 2 2 5 5 19 19 54 54 20 20

PROGRESS:

--Harvested--

10/29 10/22 2016 Avg

Colo 31 18 66 61

Ill 73 62 90 84

Ind 59 46 74 71

Iowa 44 23 68 70

Kans 78 65 92 89

Ky 87 81 97 90

Mich 44 34 38 43

Minn 38 14 72 73

Mo 80 69 91 87

Nebr 45 26 66 67

NC 97 95 98 96

ND 37 17 50 58

Ohio 48 35 63 61

Pa 51 41 64 59

SD 35 19 60 66

Tenn 97 95 99 95

Tex 88 83 89 88

Wis 25 15 50 50

18-state

avg 54 38 73 72

