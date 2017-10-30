Tech Stocks Up Ahead Of Earnings - Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies ticked up as traders positioned themselves for further positive surprises in earnings reports. Nintendo boosted its sales forecast for the Switch game machine. Alphabet's Google accused the European Union of misstating the facts as it appealed the record 2.42 billion euro antitrust fine. Shares of chip maker Advanced Micro Devices compounded recent losses after analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley said sales of chips used in video game consoles and cryptocurrency mining are likely to slow next year after growing at an elevated pace this year. Payment-technology company Square rose after the company launched a new point-of-sale system designed to appeal to larger merchants interested in using its payment systems.
October 30, 2017 16:51 ET (20:51 GMT)