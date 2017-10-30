Oil Futures Pare Back Early Gains in Asia

Oil futures were little changed in midday Asian trading after having opened solidly higher on the back of Friday's 2% gains.

--December Nymex light sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently up 4 cents at $53.94 a barrel in the Globex trading session. Brent fell 7 cents to $60.37, just off its best levels since mid-2015.

--After rallying further on Friday amid expectations that major oil producers will extend their output-cap agreement deep into 2018, prices are finding it hard to sustain upward momentum without fresh triggers.

