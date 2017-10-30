Inflation Remains Below Fed's Target as Officials Meet to Set Policy

Continue Reading Below

Federal Reserve officials begin their two-day policy meeting Tuesday amid fresh signs that inflation remains lower than they would like, despite strong economic growth.

Japan Industrial Output, Household Spending Fall in September

Japanese industrial production fell in September, continuing its patchy performance this year, while household spending also slipped unexpectedly, government data showed Tuesday.

Day Trader Profited from Hacked Brokerage Accounts, SEC Says

A day trader based near Philadelphia earned more than $700,000 by trading against investors whose brokerage accounts had been hacked, the SEC alleged in a lawsuit filed Monday.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

After Stingy Second Quarter, Investors Reward Companies for Earnings

Shares of companies that topped analyst earnings expectations are faring better than they did last quarter, a sign the economic and policy backdrop for stocks looks brighter than only a few weeks ago.

Betting on the Next Fed Chair Often Goes Wrong

President Trump's hiring process for the Federal Reserve chair is due to end this week, and history suggests that it is tough to make money from betting on a new chairman's actions, even if you knew who it was going to be.

Health Premiums to Rise, Trump Administration Says

Dozens of insurers are leaving the Affordable Care Act's federal insurance exchange, and consumers who don't get premium help will see some rates jump by more than 30% next year, according to a Trump administration report.

The Savings Rate Is Too Low

Heard on the Street: Americans' low rate of personal saving is remarkable and a return to a higher level could be unpleasant for investors.

Labor Department Moves to Get OT Rule Out of Courts So It Can Revise It

The Trump administration on Monday appealed a federal judge's ruling that struck down an Obama-era overtime-pay rule, a move designed to preserve the Labor Department's authority to reshape the rule.

When Does Consumer Debt Become a Systemic Risk?

U.S. consumers have been going deeper into debt than almost any other developed nation, triggering one global rating firm to ask whether consumer loans are creating a "systemic risk" in the market.

Manafort Charged in Russia Probe

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was taken into custody on charges that he laundered more than $18 million in funds from his work for a pro-Russia party in Ukraine through offshore accounts. He and a business associate are the first to face arrest in an investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)