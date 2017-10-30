U.S. Stocks Slide to Start a Busy Week

U.S. stocks inched lower at the start of a busy week set to include another round of third-quarter earnings results, the monthly U.S. jobs report and policy decisions from central banks around the world.

Manafort Charged in Russia Probe

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was taken into custody on charges that he laundered more than $18 million in funds from his work for a pro-Russia party in Ukraine through offshore accounts. He and a business associate are the first to face arrest in an investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election

Americans Are Spending More, Saving Less

Americans have boosted their spending on costly things like cars and refrigerators while they are saving less. Some economists see it as a sign of growing risk in the economy and financial markets.

Betting on the Next Fed Chair Often Goes Wrong

President Trump's hiring process for the Federal Reserve chair is due to end this week, and history suggests that it is tough to make money from betting on a new chairman's actions, even if you knew who it was going to be.

Inflation Remains Below Fed's Target as Officials Meet to Set Policy

Federal Reserve officials begin their two-day policy meeting Tuesday amid fresh signs that inflation remains lower than they would like, despite strong economic growth.

Spain Seeks Sedition Charges for Catalan Leaders

Catalonia's former leader was in Belgium on Monday as Spain's state prosecutor said it was seeking charges against him and other former Catalan separatist leaders for sedition, rebellion and misappropriation of public funds.

Labor Department Moves to Get OT Rule Out of Courts So It Can Revise It

The Trump administration on Monday appealed a federal judge's ruling that struck down an Obama-era overtime-pay rule, a move designed to preserve the Labor Department's authority to reshape the rule.

The Savings Rate Is Too Low

Heard on the Street: Americans' low rate of personal saving is remarkable and a return to a higher level could be unpleasant for investors.

Insurers to Leave ACA Markets, Report Confirms

Dozens of insurers are leaving the Affordable Care Act's federal insurance exchange, and consumers who don't get premium help will see some rates jump by more than 30% next year, according to a Trump administration report.

Canadian Minister Cites 'Troubling' U.S. Proposals in Nafta Talks

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said the U.S. has presented some "troubling" proposals in talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

October 30, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)