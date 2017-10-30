U.S. Stocks Slide to Start a Busy Week

U.S. stocks mostly inched lower at the start of a busy week set to include another round of third-quarter earnings results, the monthly U.S. jobs report and policy decisions from central banks around the world.

Manafort Charged in Russia Probe

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was taken into custody on charges that he laundered more than $18 million in funds from his work for a pro-Russia party in Ukraine through offshore accounts. He and a business associate are the first to face arrest in an investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election

U.S. Consumer Spending Rose in September

Consumer spending picked up sharply in September, positioning American households to propel economic growth heading into the final quarter of the year.

Betting on the Next Fed Chair Often Goes Wrong

President Trump's hiring process for the Federal Reserve chair is due to end this week, and history suggests that it is tough to make money from betting on a new chairman's actions, even if you knew who it was going to be.

Madrid Seeks Sedition Charges for Catalan Leaders

Catalonia's former leader was in Belgium on Monday as Spain's state prosecutor said it was seeking charges against him and other former Catalan separatist leaders for sedition, rebellion and misappropriation of public funds.

Labor Department Moves to Get OT Rule Out of Courts So It Can Revise It

The Trump administration on Monday appealed a federal judge's ruling that struck down an Obama-era overtime-pay rule, a move designed to preserve the Labor Department's authority to reshape the rule.

The Savings Rate is Too Low

Heard on the Street: Americans' low rate of personal saving is remarkable and a return to a higher level could be unpleasant for investors.

Eurozone Businesses, Consumers Undeterred by Political Uncertainty

Businesses and households in the 19 countries that use the euro are more upbeat about their prospects than they have been for almost 17 years, a sign that the currency area's economic recovery is set to continue at a robust pace despite renewed threats to its political stability.

Canadian Minister Cites 'Troubling' U.S. Proposals in Nafta Talks

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said the U.S. has presented some "troubling" proposals in talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

China's Push to Lower Debt Levels Boosts Results at Big Banks

China's campaign to lower debt levels boosted the third-quarter results of the country's big state-owned banks, building on a trend that has widened their advantage over smaller lenders.

