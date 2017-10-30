U.S. Consumer Spending Rose in September

Consumer spending picked up sharply in September, positioning American households to propel economic growth heading into the final quarter of the year.

Global Markets Pause, Spanish Shares Outperform

Stocks mostly crept lower at the start of a busy week set to include fresh third-quarter earnings reports, the U.S. monthly jobs report and updates from central banks around the world

Eurozone Businesses, Consumers Undeterred by Political Uncertainty

Businesses and households in the 19 countries that use the euro are more upbeat about their prospects than they have been for almost 17 years, a sign that the currency area's economic recovery is set to continue at a robust pace despite renewed threats to its political stability.

China's Push to Lower Debt Levels Boosts Results at Big Banks

China's campaign to lower debt levels boosted the third-quarter results of the country's big state-owned banks, building on a trend that has widened their advantage over smaller lenders.

Madrid Seeks Sedition Charges For Former Catalan Leaders

Spain's state prosecutor said it was seeking charges against Catalonia's former separatist leaders for sedition, rebellion and misappropriation of public funds, a development that could further incite pro-independence forces.

Trump Likely to Name Jerome Powell Next Fed Chairman

President Donald Trump is likely to announce Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell as his nominee to be the next chairman of the U.S. central bank.

Global Economy Week Ahead: BOE, BOJ and Fed Decisions; Eurozone GDP

Monetary policy decisions from three of the world's major central banks are due this week, with the first rate increase in a decade expected from the Bank of England. Meanwhile, GDP and inflation data are due from the eurozone, and the U.S. will see its October jobs report.

Brent Holds on to Record Gains, Treading Water Above $60

Brent crude held steady above $60 a barrel after breaching the milestone Friday and after Saudi Arabia's crown prince reiterated his commitment to extending OPEC's production cuts.

ECB's Smets: 'Dangerous' if People Are Used to Low Inflation

The head of Belgium's central bank said in an interview that it would be very dangerous for monetary policy setters if the population gets accustomed to low inflation.

October 30, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)