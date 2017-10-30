Global Economy Week Ahead: BOE, BOJ and Fed Decisions; Eurozone GDP

Monetary policy decisions from three of the world's major central banks are due this week, with the first rate increase in a decade expected from the Bank of England. Meanwhile, GDP and inflation data are due from the eurozone, and the U.S. will see its October jobs report.

Global Markets Pause, Spanish Shares Outperform

Stocks mostly crept lower at the start of a busy week set to include fresh third-quarter earnings reports, the U.S. monthly jobs report and updates from central banks around the world

Trump Likely to Name Jerome Powell Next Fed Chairman

President Donald Trump is likely to announce Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell as his nominee to be the next chairman of the U.S. central bank.

Saudis Back More Supply Cuts in Support of Oil Prices

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said he backs limiting crude-oil output beyond an agreement among big oil producers that currently extends through March 2018.

Eurozone Businesses, Consumers Undeterred by Political Uncertainty

Businesses and households in the 19 countries that use the euro are more upbeat about their prospects than they have been for almost 17 years, a sign that the currency area's economic recovery is set to continue at a robust pace despite renewed threats to its political stability.

ECB's Smets: 'Dangerous' if People Are Used to Low Inflation

The head of Belgium's central bank said in an interview that it would be very dangerous for monetary policy setters if the population gets accustomed to low inflation.

U.S. Posts Solid 3% Economic Growth, Despite Hurricanes

The U.S. economy posted its best six-month stretch of growth in three years, rebounding quickly from two hurricanes and showing momentum for the final quarter.

Stocks, Bonds Slip After China Loosens Grip

Chinese markets suffered a broad selloff, losing some of the shine they maintained during Beijing stage-managed an artificial calm for last week's major congress of the Communist Party.

LME Revs Up for Electric Cars With New Contracts for Battery Metals

The London Metal Exchange is planning to launch futures contracts for battery metals as early as the start of 2019, the latest example of how the commodities market is hoping to capitalize on the push toward electric vehicles.

Why Are Markets Rising Everywhere? Investors Can't Stop Buying Every Dip

Markets around the globe are surging to records, reflecting growing optimism about the world economy and fueling an increasing eagerness by investors to step in and buy assets whenever prices dip.

