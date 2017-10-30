LME Revs Up for Electric Cars With New Contracts for Battery Metals

The London Metal Exchange is planning to launch futures contracts for battery metals as early as the start of 2019, the latest example of how the commodities market is hoping to capitalize on the push toward electric vehicles.

Puerto Rico Governor Cancels $300 Million Power Contract

Puerto Rico's governor said Sunday he would cancel a controversial $300 million construction contract with a little known-Montana energy firm after FEMA said it had "significant concerns" about the deal.

GE Board Was Kept in the Dark About CEO's Extra Plane

General Electric executives didn't notify the company's board until this month about its regular flying of a spare business jet for its CEO, and it didn't tell directors that GE had received an internal complaint about the practice several years ago.

Saudis Back More Supply Cuts in Support of Oil Prices

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said he backs limiting crude-oil output beyond an agreement among big oil producers that currently extends through March 2018.

Oil Giants' Profits Soar, but Investors Aren't Sold

The world's biggest Western energy companies, including Exxon Mobil and Chevron, are on track to post the highest annual profits since the oil market crashed three years ago. Still, shareholders want to see more.

Oil Rises; Brent Tops $60 a Barrel

Oil prices rose, with Brent crude topping the elusive $60-a-barrel mark for the first time in more than two years amid hopes that OPEC will continue curbing output.

Brazil Oil Auction Beats Expectations

Oil executives and government officials were ebullient following the conclusion of a major oil auction in Brazil, where a yearlong effort to lure foreign investment into the energy sector appeared to have paid off.

Venezuela State Oil Company Says It Is Making Bond Payment

Venezuela's cash-strapped state oil company said it would make an $842 million bond payment in a bid to quell default fears as the energy giant struggles with falling crude production and a punishing economic crisis.

FEMA Raises Concerns Over Puerto Rico Power Grid Contract

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it has "significant concerns" with a decision by Puerto Rico's power authority to award a $300 million contract to a little-known Montana company.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises, While Gas Rig Count Falls

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose this week by one to 737, Baker Hughes reported.

