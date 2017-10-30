Google's Dominance in Washington Faces a Reckoning

After years of cozying up to Democrats, the search giant is battered from all sides as rivals take advantage of a populist turn against Silicon Valley and a reaction to tech-enabled Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Russian-Backed Facebook Accounts Staged Events Around Divisive Issues

In one city, a pro-police rally. In another, a demonstration against the police. The accounts publicized and funded real-life events in 2016 that often pushed competing agendas.

Morgan Stanley to Exit Accord on Broker Recruiting

Morgan Stanley said it would abandon a set of recruiting rules that brokerage firms agreed to more than a decade ago, the latest sign of change as Wall Street firms pull back on expensive hiring practices.

GE's Numbers Game: Pick From Four Earnings Figures

GE's heavy use of customized earnings metrics-it has four different measures of earnings per share in its third-quarter report-have sparked investor concerns.

Lennar, CalAtlantic Strike Deal to Create Largest U.S. Home Builder

Lennar will buy CalAtlantic Group in a $5.7 billion deal, that will create the country's largest home builder by revenue, the companies said.

HSBC Swings to Profit as Pivot to Asia Pays Off

HSBC swung to a third-quarter net profit, as revenue in Asia rose from increased customer borrowing and a growing deposit base.

Novartis to Pay $3.9 Billion for Radio-Pharmaceuticals Firm

Novartis said it has agreed to acquire Advanced Accelerator Applications for $3.9 billion, a deal that would boost its oncology portfolio as generic competition eats into sales of blockbuster blood-cancer drug Gleevec.

Vistra Energy, Dynegy to Merge

Vistra Energy and Dynegy, two large independent power producers, will merge in an all-stock deal, the companies said Monday.

Strayer Education and Capella Education to Merge

Strayer Education Inc. will merge with Capella Education Co. in a move that would create a for-profit education company valued at nearly $2 billion.

Akzo Nobel, Axalta Confirm Merger Talks

Akzo Nobel and Axalta Coating Systems confirmed are in talks to join forces in a merger of equals that would create a multibillion-dollar coating and paints giant.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)