Vistra Energy, Dynegy to Merge

Vistra Energy and Dynegy, two large independent power producers, will merge in an all-stock deal, the companies said Monday.

Lennar, CalAtlantic Strike Deal to Create Largest U.S. Home Builder

Lennar will buy CalAtlantic Group in a $5.7 billion deal, that will create the country's largest home builder by revenue, the companies said Monday.

Strayer Education and Capella Education to Merge

Strayer Education Inc. will merge with Capella Education Co. in a move that would create a for-profit education company valued at nearly $2 billion.

HSBC Swings to Profit as Pivot to Asia Pays Off

HSBC swung to a third-quarter net profit, as revenue in Asia rose from increased customer borrowing and a growing deposit base.

Novartis to Pay $3.9 Billion for Radio-Pharmaceuticals Firm

Novartis said it has agreed to acquire Advanced Accelerator Applications for $3.9 billion, a deal that would boost its oncology portfolio as generic competition eats into sales of blockbuster blood-cancer drug Gleevec.

Akzo Nobel, Axalta Confirm Merger Talks

Akzo Nobel and Axalta Coating Systems confirmed are in talks to join forces in a merger of equals that would create a multibillion-dollar coating and paints giant.

GE's Numbers Game: Pick From Four Earnings Figures

GE's heavy use of customized earnings metrics-the company has four different measures of earnings per share in its third-quarter report-have sparked investor concerns.

Strong Switch Console Sales Drive Nintendo Profit Outlook Higher

The Japanese company said strong sales of its Switch game machine would drive a big jump in profit for this fiscal year, affirming bullish forecasts by investors that have pushed the stock up.

Russian-Backed Facebook Accounts Organized Events on All Sides of Polarizing Issues

Workers behind Russian-linked Facebook accounts helped organize or finance real-life events, often working directly with U.S. activists and playing both sides of the same hot-button issues.

Mark Zuckerberg Pays Another Visit to China

The Facebook CEO's appearance follows a recent series of actions possibly indicating renewed efforts to re-enter the Chinese market, where the social-networking site has been blocked since 2009.

October 30, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)