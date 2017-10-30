LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Corn, Soybean Harvest Progress In Line -- Market Talk

16:17 ET - USDA reports 83% of the domestic soybean crop has been harvested as of Sunday, bang in line with trade estimates. The 53% of the corn that's been brought in was at the midpoint of analysts' estimates, even with wet conditions persisting in eastern growing areas, but progress remains well below the 72% average. The Dakotas are the main laggards. Some 66% of the corn crop was ranked as good-or-excellent, unchanged from last week. (doug.cameron@wsj.com; @dougcameron)

Dunkin' Brands Up on Buyout Talk -- Market Talk

15:33 ET - Shares of Dunkin' Brands are up more than 7% on buyout rumors. Some analysts speculate that JAB Holdings, which has been gobbling up coffee and doughnut rivals including Krispy Kreme, Peet's Coffee and Panera Bread, could still have a sweet tooth. "While we would hesitate to assume a high probability of a JAB acquisition of Dunkin', we would not rule out the possibility," Baird writes. (julie.jargon@wsj.com)

Next Fed Head Could Steer Dollar, and Commodities -- Market Talk

1622 GMT - Regarding the U.S. and its macroeconomic impact on commodities markets, ED&F Man's Kona Haque notes the buoying effects of a weak dollar seen over recent months, speaking at the London Metals Exchange LME Week seminar in London. "Yellen has steered the economy very carefully and the new person who comes in could have huge implications for where the dollar goes, base metals have been huge beneficiaries of fears over North Korea and Trump's ability to pass his agenda. Further dollar weakness would be very positive for commodities." However, she caveats, "I see Fed hawkishness ahead, though, and that may dampen demand."(david.hodari@wsj.com; @davidhodari)

Regional Grain Battle in Focus for ADM 3Q -- Market Talk

10:41 ET - Food-growing competition between North and South America will be on deck when grain giant Archer Daniels Midland reports 3Q results early Tuesday. US corn and soybean exports slowed over the quarter versus 2016 levels, according to JPMorgan analysts, and US farmers' slow pace of collecting this year's harvest raises questions around the quality of their crop and how US exporters -- such as ADM -- will hang onto market share against unseasonably strong competition from South America, where ADM has a smaller presence. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expect ADM to report net income of $318.83M, down 8% from the prior-year period. Shares are down 0.7%. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Cattle Futures Surge as Meatpackers Lift Prices; Hogs Rise

CHICAGO--U.S. cattle futures prices jumped after meatpackers boosted bids to buy cattle late last week. Hogs gained.

October-dated live cattle futures closed Monday at their highest level in four months after beef processors surprised analysts with much stronger-than-expected prices paid to secure animals across U.S. Plains state markets.

Zumbrota, Minn Hog Steady At $42.00 - Oct 30

Barrow and gilt prices at the Zumbrota, Minn., livestock market today

are steady at $42.00 per hundredweight.

Sow prices are $1.00 higher for light weights and $2.00 higher for heavy

weights. Sows weighing under 450 pounds are $31.00-$32.00,

400-450 pounds are at $31.00-$32.00, 450-500 pounds are $31.00-$32.00

and those over 500 pounds are $34.00-$36.00.

The day's total run is estimated at 100 head.

Prices are provided by the Central Livestock Association.

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Oct 30

All figures are on a per-head basis.

Date Standard Margin Estimated margin

Operating Index at vertically -

integrated operations

*

Oct 30 +$23.07 +$ 37.42

Oct 27 +$22.79 +$ 35.60

Oct 26 +$19.67 +$ 35.30

* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production.

A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of

production of the animals.

Beef-O-Meter

This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite

values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices.

Beef

For Today Choice 111.8

(Percent of Year-Ago) Select 114.7

USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday fell 28 cents per hundred pounds, to $203.02, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $1.16 per hundred pounds, to $193.64. The total load count was 97. Wholesale pork prices rose 85 cents, to $77.81 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

October 30, 2017 17:37 ET (21:37 GMT)