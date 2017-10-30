Hutchison Port Holdings Trust 3Q Profit Falls 37% On Year

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (NS8U.SG) Monday reported a 37% year-over-year decline in its net profit in the third quarter as revenue declined and costs rose.

Continue Reading Below

The Singapore-listed business trust said its net profit for the three months ended September 30 fell to 270 million Hong Kong dollars (US$34.6 million) from HK$430 million a year earlier, while its revenue and other income fell 1.3% to HK$3.22 billion.

The company is affiliated with Hutchison Ports, a unit of Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing's CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. (0001.HK).

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2017 06:02 ET (10:02 GMT)