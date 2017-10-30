Glencore to Withdraw Listing of Its Shares on Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Glencore PLC (0805.HK) said it would withdraw its secondary listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange due to limited interest from investors.

Dealings in shares of the London-listed commodities trading firm, which have been secondary listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange since 2011, are expected to cease on Jan. 10, it added.

The proposed listing withdrawal comes as only a small number of shareholders, about 0.3% of the company's total issued share capital, have elected to hold and trade their shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange, it added.

October 30, 2017 20:54 ET (00:54 GMT)