Energy Rises As Oil Hits 8-Month High - Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers rose alongside oil futures, which hit an eight-month high because of increasing signs that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia would extend a production-cap deal. Chinese state-controlled oil-and-gas giant PetroChina said its net profit for the three months ended September rose to about $705 million as revenue grew 17%.
