China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, October 30 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 539,046 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Nov-17 11,315 11,335 11,210 11,260 11,375 -115 2,888 21,338
Jan-18 13,290 13,425 13,235 13,320 13,425 -105 456,754 336,908
Mar-18 13,490 13,510 13,490 13,490 13,555 -65 128 730
Apr-18 13,545 13,635 13,545 13,605 13,625 -20 6 72
May-18 13,760 13,890 13,705 13,790 13,900 -110 75,624 118,950
Jun-18 13,795 13,860 13,735 13,785 13,820 -35 16 1,102
Jul-18 13,840 13,880 13,825 13,835 13,995 -160 18 1,210
Aug-18 13,980 13,980 13,950 13,965 14,160 -195 8 1,074
Sep-18 14,095 14,230 14,055 14,130 14,195 -65 3,596 16,018
Oct-18 14,165 14,200 14,120 14,160 14,180 -20 8 16
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
October 30, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)