China Official Nonmanufacturing PMI 54.3 in Oct Vs 55.4 in Sep

China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers' index, a measure of activity outside of factory gates, fell to 54.3 in October from 55.4 in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while a figure below that level indicates a contraction.

The subindex for services dropped to 53.5 from 54.4 in September while the subindex for construction decreased to 58.5 from 61.1, the bureau said.

The new orders subindex for the entire sector fell to 51.1 from 52.3.

The official manufacturing PMI, also released October, declined to 51.6 in October from 52.4 in September.

The nonmanufacturing PMI covers services including retail, aviation and software as well as the real-estate and construction sectors.

The data are based on replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 4,000 companies in 27 nonmanufacturing sectors.

The China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing issues the data together with the National Bureau of Statistics.

October 30, 2017 21:24 ET (01:24 GMT)