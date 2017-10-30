China Minsheng Banking 3Q Net Profit Up 1.8% On Year

China Minsheng Banking Corp. Ltd. (1988.HK) reported a 1.8% on year gain in its net profit in the third quarter despite a dip in operating income.

Net profit in the July-to-September quarter was 12.16 billion yuan (US$183 million), the bank said in a statement late Monday. Operating income fell 7.9% on year to CNY35.4 billion, it said.

For the nine-month period, net profit was up 2.8% at CNY40.2 billion, while operating income fell 9% to CNY105.9 billion, China Minsheng said.

