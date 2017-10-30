Canadian Foreign Minister Cites 'Troubling' U.S. Proposals in Nafta Talks

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said the U.S. has presented some "troubling" proposals in talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Continue Reading Below

Ms. Freeland, speaking Monday at the Toronto Global Forum, cited U.S. proposals on Chapter 19 arbitration panels, which allow countries to bypass national courts in tariff disputes, and a sunset clause that would automatically terminate the trade pact if the parties don't renew it every five years.

She added that the U.S. and Canada have made progress on less controversial matters, such as eliminating red tape that can hinder Nafta trade.

Ms. Freeland also said that Canada believes a diplomatic solution is possible on North Korea and said she has recently spoken with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and South Korean officials to discuss a way forward.

"It is important that South Korea is part of the dialogue," Ms. Freeland said.

Addressing other global trouble spots, Ms. Freeland said she would meet with the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres later Monday to talk about ways the U.N. can step up engagement with Venezuela. She said there are concerns that the problems Venezuela could cause a regional refugee crisis.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Write to Sara Schaefer Muñoz at Sara.Munoz@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2017 12:11 ET (16:11 GMT)