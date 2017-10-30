Brandenburg to Release October CPI Data on Nov. 1

The German state of Brandenburg, one of the six states that publish consumer price inflation data ahead of the pan-German figures, will publish CPI data for October on Nov. 1, its statistics office says.

The statistics office did not give a reason for the delay in the release, but Tuesday is a one-off public holiday in Germany, which makes Monday a bridge day.

Saxony, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria, Hesse and North Rhein-Westphalia have already published their CPI data for October.

The pan-German data is due at 1400 CET/1300 GMT.

