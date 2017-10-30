Asda Appoints Roger Burnley President, CEO, Sean Clarke to Step Down

Asda, the U.K.'s No. 3 grocer by market share, has appointed Roger Burnley as its new president and chief executive, its parent Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT) said Monday.

He will replace Sean Clarke who is stepping down after 21 years with the company.

Mr. Burnley rejoined the company as chief operating officer and deputy chief executive in October 2016, following Mr. Clarke's appointment as president and chief executive in July 2016, the grocer said.

Mr. Clarke will remain in the role until Dec. 31, whereupon he will be taking some time out, but remain engaged with Wal-Mart. Mr. Burnley will take over from Jan. 1, 2018.

