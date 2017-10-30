5 Recruitment Advertising Fails We Can All Learn From

Every job search comes with some hiccups. While you may be responsible for a few of those hiccups, others may be entirely the employer's fault. For example, have you ever read a job description and immediately thought to yourself, "What the heck did I just read? What are they looking for?"

Let's take a look at five recruitment advertising fails we can all learn from – especially all the employers out there:

1. Even If You Were Born Doing This Job, You Wouldn't Have Enough Experience

If you hit the minimum requirement of being eighteen years old, you still wouldn't have enough experience to work at this restaurant. Employers need to really understand the requirements they are asking of candidates – as well as relay that information accurately. Otherwise, you're needlessly limiting your talent pool.

2. In Advertising, Placement Is Everything

I don't know about you, but the last thing I'm thinking about when in the bathroom is a new job. If you're looking for quality candidates, start by identifying the places where those candidates are most likely to see your advertised opportunities. Otherwise, you may pick up some pretty, er, crappy candidates along the way.

3. Transparency Is Good – But Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid

Many organizations' recruiting and hiring processes lack transparency. However, there is a fine line between "enough" transparency and "too much." Of course, this advertisement is trying to build buzz through humor, but I'm not sure I'd want to apply unless I were super passionate about the brand in the first place.

4. The Same Transparency Rules Apply to Candidates

Transparency is important for candidates, too – as is knowing when enough transparency is enough. Although there are regulations in place for hiring candidates who disclose criminal records, it's probably not a great idea to lead with the skills you obtained in your time as a marijuana smuggler.

5. I'm Not Sure What Kind of Operation You're Running Here

As someone living in "the area," I'd want to know which health clinic this is so I could avoid it. Candidates applying to this position should also be cautious. Training to be a surgeon is a seven-plus-year engagement.

Candidates should thoroughly read job ads and research potential employers prior to applying. If it smells bad, it probably isn't a good fit. On the flip side, employers need to put care into their advertising strategies to ensure the right messages reach the right people in the right places.

