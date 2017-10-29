Strayer Education, Capella Education Near Merger Deal

The deal could be announced as soon as Monday, a person familiar with the matter said, creating a for-profit education company valued at nearly $2 billion.

Big Brewer Makes a Play for Marijuana Beverages

Constellation Brands has agreed to take a 9.9% stake in Canopy Growth, a Canadian marijuana company, and plans to work with the grower to develop and market cannabis-infused beverages.

Foreign Companies in China Get a New Partner: the Communist Party

Newly assertive party members arrange lectures, proudly display hammer-and-sickle insignia at their desks and are praised as exemplary workers. Western executives worry about the creeping influence of these cells.

How an Aircraft Trader Became an Ally of China's HNA

As a startup airline blossomed into a powerful conglomerate now known as HNA Group Co., an aircraft trader aligned himself with the Chinese business and eventually became one of its biggest individual shareholders.

GE Board Was Kept in the Dark About CEO's Extra Plane

General Electric executives didn't notify the company's board until this month about its regular flying of a spare business jet for its CEO, and it didn't tell directors that GE had received an internal complaint about the practice several years ago.

Millennials Have Fallen in Love With Gucci, for Now

Classic brands often blame millennials for sales downturns, but the younger generation is giving Gucci a sensational boost. This could assure the luxury goods maker years of growth, or leave it grumbling like everyone else about that fickle group.

Puerto Rico Governor Cancels $300 Million Power Contract

Puerto Rico's governor said Sunday he would cancel a controversial $300 million construction contract with a little known-Montana energy firm after FEMA said it had "significant concerns" about the deal.

'Jigsaw' Scares Off Box-Office Competition

George Clooney's "Suburbicon" notched one of the most dismal wide-release debuts in recent years on a sluggish pre-Halloween weekend where the horror sequel "Jigsaw" topped all releases despite an underperforming debut.

Sickly Earnings Season for Drug Stocks

This earnings season has an unhappy one for pharma investors. The NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index is down more than 5% over the past three weeks.

Akzo Nobel in Merger Talks With Axalta

Akzo Nobel and U.S. rival Axalta Coating Systems are considering a possible merger of equals that would create a multibillion-dollar coating and paints giant, according to a person familiar with the matter.

