What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

A military request to send an armed drone near a Green Beret patrol in Niger before a deadly Oct. 4 ambush was denied, raising question about whether the troops had adequate protection.

At least one person has been charged in the Mueller probe of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Trump said he would announce his choice for Fed chief next week and that he has "somebody very specific in mind."

More Americans will be able to get no-premium ACA health plans when enrollment starts Nov. 1.

Kenya's president looked set to win re-election after a vote with sparse turnout and at least six deaths.

Hamas's security chief in the Gaza Strip was injured by a car bomb.

Iraq's premier ordered a halt in military operations against Kurdish fighters.

The FBI warned police of a threat to Oswald's life, documents about President Kennedy's killing show.

October 28, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)