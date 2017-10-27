U.S. Notches Solid 3% Economic Growth, Despite Hurricanes

The U.S. economy posted its best six-month stretch of growth in three years, rebounding quickly from two hurricanes and showing momentum heading into the year's final months.

Continue Reading Below

Gross domestic product -- the broadest measure of goods and services made in the U.S. -- expanded at a 3% annual rate in the third quarter, the Commerce Department said Friday. Output grew at a 3.1% rate in the second quarter.

The last time the economy strung together two quarters of at least 3% growth was mid-2014. It is too early to tell whether the latest performance can be sustained. The economy has hit 3% growth in a quarter numerous times during the eight-year expansion only to fall back to a 2% trend. Compared with a year earlier, output grew 2.3% in the third quarter, only a touch above the average this decade.

But several factors point to underlying strength. Households continue to step up spending as their spirits are boosted by low unemployment, low inflation and a booming stock market. And, perhaps more notably, businesses are shelling out more for long-term projects -- like equipment and facility upgrades -- this year after several years of caution.

Many economists project output will grow at a pace of between 2% and 3% in the current quarter. That would likely leave overall economic growth for 2017 above the 2% trend but below the 3% annual growth that President Donald Trump has pledged.

"Even with two major hurricanes making landfall in the United States, the economy made significant progress in the third quarter," TD Economics economist James Marple said in a note to clients. "Outside of the areas directly impacted by the hurricanes, there are few signs of weakness in this report."

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Most economists had expected slightly weaker growth for the quarter because of hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which temporarily shut down major population centers in Texas and Florida in August and September.

The Commerce Department said the storms likely suppressed business activity such as oil and gas extraction in Texas and agricultural production in Florida. Residential construction also fell. But the storms may have boosted other types of activity, such as emergency services and repair efforts. "It is not possible to estimate the overall impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma on 2017 third-quarter GDP," the agency said.

The report showed at least one reason for caution in assessing the outlook. A big chunk of the 3% growth -- 0.73 percentage point -- came from inventory investment, or the process of companies restocking their shelves. The increase could indicate higher confidence among businesses, or it could simply be a temporary move to rebuild inventories after they became depleted earlier this year.

Other details showed underlying stability. Consumer spending, the biggest source of economic demand in the U.S., increased at a 2.4% rate in the quarter, below the trend of recent years but solid considering the storms prevented many Americans from going out shopping or eating.

Businesses continued to step up investment spending. Nonresidential fixed investment grew at a 3.9% rate in the third quarter following two quarters of even stronger growth. Companies have boosted outlays on equipment in particular, a development that could ultimately boost productivity growth, profits, and, in turn, workers' wages.

U.S. exports -- benefiting from a soft dollar and a steady global economy -- grew at a 2.3% pace.

Government spending fell at a 0.1% rate.

The report is also likely to nudge the Federal Reserve closer to raising a key interest rate at its meeting in December. Friday's report showed inflation picked up this summer after weakening earlier in the year.

The price index for personal-consumption expenditures -- the Fed's preferred measure of inflation -- rose at a 1.5% annual rate in the third quarter, up from the second quarter's 0.3% increase. Core prices -- which exclude food and energy components -- increased at a 1.3% rate in the third quarter after rising 0.9% in the second quarter.

Inflation remains below the Fed's 2% target, but the latest numbers could support the Fed's view that consumer prices are moving toward its goal.

Write to Josh Mitchell at joshua.mitchell@wsj.com and Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2017 11:19 ET (15:19 GMT)