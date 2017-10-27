U.S. Consumer Sentiment in October Hit Its Highest Level Since 2004

U.S. consumer confidence slipped slightly at the end of this month but remained at its highest level since early 2004, as households expect solid economic prospects.

The University of Michigan said Friday that its final October reading of consumer sentiment was 100.7, down slightly from October's initial reading of 101.1. that is up 5.9% from September's final reading of 95.1, and it is up 15.5% from October 2016.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a final October reading of 100.8.

Richard Curtin, chief economist of the Michigan survey, said more than half of all respondents expected good times during the year ahead and anticipated the expansion to continue uninterrupted over the next five years.

October 27, 2017 10:35 ET (14:35 GMT)