Telecoms Down After Mixed Earnings Season - Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies ticked down after a mixed earnings season for broadcasters and cell-phone carriers. Apple opened advanced sales for the iPhone X and early orders pushed estimated shipment dates into December, at least twice the wait for new models a year ago. For Apple, this bodes well, but, for carriers, it could further delay an expected wave of subscription upgrades tied to demand for the premium phone.
October 27, 2017 16:37 ET (20:37 GMT)