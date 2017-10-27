On Our Radar

Telecoms Down After Mixed Earnings Season - Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies ticked down after a mixed earnings season for broadcasters and cell-phone carriers. Apple opened advanced sales for the iPhone X and early orders pushed estimated shipment dates into December, at least twice the wait for new models a year ago. For Apple, this bodes well, but, for carriers, it could further delay an expected wave of subscription upgrades tied to demand for the premium phone.

