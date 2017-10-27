Spanish Stocks, Bonds Sell Off After Catalan Parliament Declares Independence

Investors dumped Spanish stocks and bonds after the region of Catalonia declared independence on Friday, in a move that promises further turmoil for the country's markets.

Spain's IBEX-35 stock-market index dropped 1.9% on the day, even as the broader Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.3%, after the Catalan parliament voted to declare an independent Catalan Republic.

Banco de Sabadell SA and CaixaBank SA, two banks with a strong presence in Catalonia, were among the biggest decliners, losing 6% and 4.9% respectively.

Investors also sold Spanish bonds, which so far have fallen less than stocks by the crisis, which intensified after Catalan officials staged an unauthorized referendum on independence on Oct. 1.

Yields on 10-year Spanish government debt rose Friday to 1.611% from 1.558% the previous day. The premium demanded by investors to hold Spanish bonds instead of German 10-year ones -- a widely-used measure of credit risk -- edged up, but remains narrow by historical standards.

The euro increased its losses after the Catalan parliament's vote, having already opened lower following the European Central Bank's commitment Thursday to gradually reduce monetary stimulus. The currency was trading down 0.29% at $1.16 in late afternoon trading in Europe.

Friday's vote by the Catalan parliament came as Spain's government pushed ahead with an attempt to curtail regional autonomy.

Analysts say Spain and the European Union are unlikely to recognize Catalan independence, but Madrid's attempts to take over the regional government could spark civil unrest. The market selloff reflects fears that uncertainty will be harmful for the Spanish economy, investors say.

"It reflects a negative impact on growth for one of the economies that was leading Europe and could now be affected," said Adrien Pichoud, chief economist at SYZ Asset Management, which has dumped Spanish stocks and bonds since the Catalan crisis escalated in September.

Until July, Spain's IBEX 35 index was outperforming benchmark indexes in Italy, France and Germany on a total return basis. Now, the stocks are the worst performers in this group.

Still, bonds issued by Spanish banks were less affected than their shares. A EUR2.5 billion covered bond maturing in 2021, issued by CaixaBank S.A., yielded just above 0% on Friday afternoon, a decline from Thursday. According to HSBC analysis, 28.7% of CaixaBank's cover pool of mortgages is based in Catalonia.

--Mike Bird contributed to this article.

Write to Jon Sindreu at jon.sindreu@wsj.com

