U.S. Posts Solid 3% Economic Growth, Despite Hurricanes

The U.S. economy grew robustly in the third quarter despite two hurricanes, propelled by steady spending from American businesses and households.

Tech Earnings Drive Nasdaq Composite Sharply Higher

Strong corporate results from a quartet of technology giants led the Nasdaq Composite higher.

Spanish Stocks, Bonds Sell Off After Catalan Parliament Declares Independence

Investors dumped Spanish stocks and bonds after the region of Catalonia declared independence, in a move that promises further turmoil for the country's markets.

Catalan Parliament Declares Region Independent From Spain

Catalonia's parliament declared the region an independent republic, escalating a standoff with Madrid as the Spanish Senate granted the country's prime minister the power to seize temporary control of the region.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment in October Hit Its Highest Level Since 2004

U.S. consumer confidence slipped slightly at the end of this month but remained at its highest level since early 2004, as households expect solid economic prospects.

ECB, Fed Are Growing Apart, Moving Markets

The European Central Bank gave notice that its stimulus will be around for a while, widening a gap between monetary policy expectations in the eurozone and U.S. that is set to further influence financial markets.

ECB Should Have Given Clear End Date on QE, Says Weidmann

The European Central Bank should have signaled a clear end date for its bond-purchase program, according to Jens Weidmann, one of the more hawkish members of the governing council.

Oil Edges Down After Strong Advance

Oil prices gave up some recent gains, as investors put the brakes on Brent crude's upward march to the elusive $60-a-barrel mark.

Visco Gets Second Term as Bank of Italy Chief

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has reappointed Ignazio Visco as governor of the Bank of Italy for a second six-year term.

Profits Jump at Big Western Oil Companies

The world's biggest Western energy companies, including Exxon Mobil and Chevron, are on track to post the highest annual profits since the oil market crashed three years ago and forced them to restructure.

October 27, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)