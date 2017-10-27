Economic Growth Accelerates to 3%, Despite Hurricanes

Continue Reading Below

The U.S. economy grew robustly in the third quarter despite two hurricanes, propelled by steady spending from American businesses and households.

Tech Earnings, ECB Power Global Stocks

U.S. stock futures held steady, pointing to a higher open, following a better-than-expected reading on U.S. growth. The S&P 500 is set to rise 0.2%.

ECB, Fed Are Growing Apart, Moving Markets

The European Central Bank gave notice that its stimulus will be around for a while, widening a gap between monetary policy expectations in the eurozone and U.S. that is set to further influence financial markets.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

ECB Should Have Given Clear End Date on QE, Says Weidmann

The European Central Bank should have signaled a clear end date for its bond-purchase program, according to Jens Weidmann, one of the more hawkish members of the governing council.

Oil Edges Down After Strong Advance

Oil prices gave up some recent gains, as investors put the brakes on Brent crude's upward march to the elusive $60-a-barrel mark.

Visco Gets Second Term as Bank of Italy Chief

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has reappointed Ignazio Visco as governor of the Bank of Italy for a second six-year term.

Japan Consumer Prices Rise at Same Pace in September

Japanese consumer prices rose for a ninth straight month in September but failed to gain any extra momentum, leaving the Bank of Japan a long way from its 2% target.

SEC Signals Pullback From Prosecutorial Approach to Enforcement

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday signaled a pivot away from the prosecutorial approach to enforcement that the agency pursued after the financial crisis.

Treasury Calls for Delaying, Scaling Back Investment-Fund Rules

Investment funds would see strict postcrisis rules scaled back or delayed under recommendations laid out by the Treasury Department its latest report outlining the Trump administration's deregulatory agenda.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)