Earnings, ECB Power Global Stocks

Stocks around the world extended gains, encouraged by a fresh set of upbeat corporate results and relief that the European Central Bank would keep its massive bond-purchase program in place for some time.

ECB and Fed Are Growing Apart, Moving Markets

The European Central Bank on Thursday gave notice that its stimulus will be around for a while, widening a gap between monetary policy expectations in the eurozone and U.S. that is set to further influence financial markets.

Administration Begins to Implement Russia Sanctions Under New Law

The Trump administration sent Congress a list of entities linked to the defense and intelligence arms of the Russian government, an initial step toward imposing sanctions targeting Moscow.

Japan Consumer Prices Rise at Same Pace in September

Japanese consumer prices rose for a ninth straight month in September but failed to gain any extra momentum, leaving the Bank of Japan a long way from its 2% target.

SEC Signals Pullback From Prosecutorial Approach to Enforcement

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday signaled a pivot away from the prosecutorial approach to enforcement that the agency pursued after the financial crisis.

Treasury Calls for Delaying, Scaling Back Investment-Fund Rules

Investment funds would see strict postcrisis rules scaled back or delayed under recommendations laid out by the Treasury Department its latest report outlining the Trump administration's deregulatory agenda.

Canada State-Owned Mortgage Insurer Projects Housing Starts to Slow by 2019

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., the state-owned housing insurer, expects Canada's booming housing market to slow in the next two years, according a new outlook issued Thursday.

Brazil's Lifeline to President Temer Calms Markets

A vote in Brazil's Congress extending a lifeline to embattled President Michel Temer was welcomed by markets eager for stability, but doubts remain about his capacity to advance market-friendly reforms as general elections draw near.

ECB to Scale Down but Extend Bond-Buying Program

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank's giant bond-buying program could be extended beyond September 2018, having earlier added another nine months to its life-span.

House Approves Budget Plan, Paving Way for Tax Action

The House adopted a budget Thursday by a slim margin that sets the stage for a rewrite of the U.S. tax system, overcoming internal doubts and beginning a six-day countdown to the release of the closely guarded details of the tax plan.

