Asian Markets Rally on U.S. Earnings, European Stimulus

Asia-Pacific equities rose broadly, buoyed by strength in U.S. corporate earnings and the prospect of continuing stimulus in Europe.

Administration Begins to Implement Russia Sanctions Under New Law

The Trump administration sent Congress a list of entities linked to the defense and intelligence arms of the Russian government, an initial step toward imposing sanctions targeting Moscow.

Japan Consumer Prices Rise at Same Pace in September

Japanese consumer prices rose for a ninth straight month in September but failed to gain any extra momentum, leaving the Bank of Japan a long way from its 2% target.

SEC Signals Pullback From Prosecutorial Approach to Enforcement

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday signaled a pivot away from the prosecutorial approach to enforcement that the agency pursued after the financial crisis.

Treasury Calls for Delaying, Scaling Back Investment-Fund Rules

Investment funds would see strict postcrisis rules scaled back or delayed under recommendations laid out by the Treasury Department its latest report outlining the Trump administration's deregulatory agenda.

Canada State-Owned Mortgage Insurer Projects Housing Starts to Slow by 2019

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., the state-owned housing insurer, expects Canada's booming housing market to slow in the next two years, according a new outlook issued Thursday.

Brazil's Lifeline to President Temer Calms Markets

A vote in Brazil's Congress extending a lifeline to embattled President Michel Temer was welcomed by markets eager for stability, but doubts remain about his capacity to advance market-friendly reforms as general elections draw near.

ECB to Scale Down but Extend Bond-Buying Program

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank's giant bond-buying program could be extended beyond September 2018, having earlier added another nine months to its life-span.

House Approves Budget Plan, Paving Way for Tax Action

The House adopted a budget Thursday by a slim margin that sets the stage for a rewrite of the U.S. tax system, overcoming internal doubts and beginning a six-day countdown to the release of the closely guarded details of the tax plan.

China Borrows $2 Billion at Rates Slightly Above Treasury Yields

China sold $2 billion in bonds at record-low interest rates in a sign of investor confidence in the financial health of its economy.

