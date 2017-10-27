Chinese Banks' Capital Cushion Isn't So Comfy

Banks have been issuing a huge pile of new debt to shore up their balance sheets, suggesting all is not well beneath the surface.

Treasury Calls for Delaying, Scaling Back Investment-Fund Rules

Investment funds would see strict postcrisis rules scaled back or delayed under recommendations laid out by the Treasury Department its latest report outlining the Trump administration's deregulatory agenda.

SEC Signals Pullback From Prosecutorial Approach to Enforcement

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday signaled a pivot away from the prosecutorial approach to enforcement that the agency pursued after the financial crisis.

Deutsche, Barclays Feel the Investment Bank Burn

New bosses took the reins at Barclays and Deutsche Bank two years ago promising sharper strategies and clearer paths for the embattled lenders. Investors are still foggy on the CEOs' vision.

Wall Street Skirts Worst Fallout From EU Law Shaking Up Analyst Research

U.S. regulators allowed Wall Street banks to sidestep the toughest consequences of a European Union law that could have imposed stricter rules and responsibilities on their practice of issuing analyst research on stocks and other assets.

Financial Advisers Balk at Changes to TD's Commission-Free ETF Menu

TD Ameritrade's decision to pull Vanguard Group's exchange-traded funds and some other ETFs from its commission-free trading platform has rankled some financial advisers, who say the move may hurt smaller savers and alienate some clients.

Top Banking Regulator Raises Ethics Concerns With Policy Moves

The acting chief of a top federal banking regulator is implementing significant regulatory changes in his temporary post and isn't subject to the ethics restrictions that would apply to his permanent successor, raising concerns from lawmakers.

Canada State-Owned Mortgage Insurer Projects Housing Starts to Slow by 2019

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., the state-owned housing insurer, expects Canada's booming housing market to slow in the next two years, according a new outlook issued Thursday.

Deutsche Börse CEO Resigns Amid Insider-Trading Investigation

Deutsche Börse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said he is resigning in the wake of an insider-trading investigation related to the company's aborted multibillion-dollar merger with London Stock Exchange.

KKR's Profit Declines as Private-Equity Gains Slow

KKR & Co.'s third-quarter profit slumped as smaller gains in its private-equity portfolio versus the prior period and losses in some credit funds hurt results.

