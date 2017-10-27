Profits Jump at Big Western Oil Companies

Continue Reading Below

The world's biggest Western energy companies, including Exxon Mobil and Chevron, are on track to post the highest annual profits since the oil market crashed three years ago and forced them to restructure.

Oil Edges Down After Strong Advance

Oil prices gave up some recent gains, as investors put the brakes on Brent crude's upward march to the elusive $60-a-barrel mark.

Puerto Rico Utility Contracting Sparks New Probes

Questions surrounding a $300 million deal to reconstruct Puerto Rico's electrical grid continue to reverberate as federal and local politicians began investigating the U.S. territory's disaster-recovery spending.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Total's Renewables Bet Disappoints in Third Quarter

French oil giant Total has laid out a vision to expand in renewables and power. The challenge is to turn this business into a consistent profit machine.

Saudis Showcase Technology in Bid to Woo Business Leaders

Saudi Arabia this week set out to dazzle the world's business elite, who welcomed signs that an insular kingdom is opening up even though some expressed skepticism the monarchy could accomplish the grand goals it set out.

Big Oil's Suddenly Popular Measure for Success: Break-Even Oil Price

Investors are watching the once-obscure figure at which companies say they can sell oil for a profit, seeking assurance that they will continue paying dividends despite low energy prices.

Scana Profit Pressured by Failed Nuclear Plant Project

Utility holding company Scana Corp. saw its profit plunge during its latest quarter, pressured by a $210 million impairment charge linked to a failed nuclear power plant project.

Vistra Energy Nears Deal to Buy Dynegy

Vistra Energy and Dynegy, two big independent power producers, are in advanced talks to combine and could announce a deal as soon as next week.

Saudi Arabia, Russia Want Oil Output Limits Through 2018

Top oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia want to extend their agreement to limit petroleum production until the end of 2018 in their continuing effort to cut the global oil oversupply, people familiar with the matter said.

South Korean Opposition Leader Presses U.S. for Nuclear Weapons

The head of South Korea's conservative opposition party is urging the Trump administration to redeploy tactical nuclear weapons to South Korea to help counter threats from North Korea and change the dynamics on the peninsula.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)