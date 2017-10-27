Saudis Showcase Technology in Bid to Woo Business Leaders

Saudi Arabia this week set out to dazzle the world's business elite, who welcomed signs that an insular kingdom is opening up even though some expressed skepticism the monarchy could accomplish the grand goals it set out.

Oil Prices Finish Higher

Oil prices closed at a six-month high, boosted by declining stockpiles of fuel and hopes that OPEC will extend a deal to limit global production.

Natural Gas Falls as Inventories Rise as Expected

Natural-gas prices settled lower Thursday as U.S. data showed that stockpiles rose last week in line with analyst expectations

Big Oil's Suddenly Popular Measure for Success: Break-Even Oil Price

Investors are watching the once-obscure figure at which companies say they can sell oil for a profit, seeking assurance that they will continue paying dividends despite low energy prices.

Scana Profit Pressured by Failed Nuclear Plant Project

Utility holding company Scana Corp. saw its profit plunge during its latest quarter, pressured by a $210 million impairment charge linked to a failed nuclear power plant project.

Vistra Energy Nears Deal to Buy Dynegy

Vistra Energy and Dynegy, two big independent power producers, are in advanced talks to combine and could announce a deal as soon as next week.

Saudi Arabia, Russia Want Oil Output Limits Through 2018

Top oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia want to extend their agreement to limit petroleum production until the end of 2018 in their continuing effort to cut the global oil oversupply, people familiar with the matter said.

South Korean Opposition Leader Presses U.S. for Nuclear Weapons

The head of South Korea's conservative opposition party is urging the Trump administration to redeploy tactical nuclear weapons to South Korea to help counter threats from North Korea and change the dynamics on the peninsula.

Judge Rules Peabody Energy Bankruptcy Blocks Global-Warming Lawsuits

A judge ruled Peabody Energy is protected by its recent bankruptcy from global-warming lawsuits brought by California coastal communities against fossil-fuel companies.

Emergency Manager to Be Installed at Puerto Rico Power Utility

Federal officials supervising Puerto Rico's finances are installing an emergency manager at the island's public electricity utility, an attempt to course-correct a disaster response that has come under congressional scrutiny.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2017 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)