U.S. Investigating Foreign-Exchange Trading at Wells Fargo

Federal prosecutors are investigating foreign-exchange trading at Wells Fargo and have subpoenaed information from the firm, which recently fired bankers in that business, according to people familiar with the matter.

How Would CVS and Aetna Fit Together?

What is the potential CVS-Aetna deal all about? A look at what each of these health-care giants would bring to the table, and how the pieces might fit together.

Oil Giants' Profits Soar, but Investors Aren't Sold

The world's biggest Western energy companies, including Exxon Mobil and Chevron, are on track to post the highest annual profits since the oil market crashed three years ago. Still, shareholders want to see more.

J.C. Penney Shares Plummet on Bleak Outlook

J.C. Penney's stock plummeted as the struggling retailer drastically cut its outlook for the year and warned about weakening sales.

Tenet Healthcare to Cut 1,300 Jobs

Tenet Healthcare expects to cut 1,300 jobs as part of a new cost-cutting initiative.

Ford's Argo Buys Laser System Firm as It Boosts Driverless Car Development

Ford's Argo AI, a driverless-car developer, has purchased a 17-year-old company that makes laser systems needed to operate cars without human intervention.

Early Orders for iPhone X Lead to Long Shipping Delays

Apple opened advanced sales for the iPhone X and early orders pushed estimated shipment dates into December, at least twice the waits for new models a year ago.

Volkswagen Net Profit Falls Sharply on Diesel Charges

Volkswagen reported a steep drop in third-quarter earnings Friday, as Europe's biggest car maker grapples with the mounting costs of its diesel emissions scandal.

UBS Profit Rises as Wealth-Management Bet Pays Off

UBS said its third-quarter net profit rose sharply on gains in its wealth-management and investment units, supporting the bank's strategic shift.

Canadian National Railway and Norfolk Southern Strike Joint-Service Deal

Canadian National Railway has struck a deal to interchange trains with Norfolk Southern outside of the key Chicago rail hub in a move that will ease congestion and save the railroads travel time, they said.

October 27, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)