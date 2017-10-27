U.S. Investigating Foreign-Exchange Trading at Wells Fargo

Federal prosecutors are investigating foreign-exchange trading at Wells Fargo and have subpoenaed information from the firm, which recently fired bankers in that business, according to people familiar with the matter.

Profits Jump at Big Western Oil Companies

The world's biggest Western energy companies, including Exxon Mobil and Chevron, are on track to post the highest annual profits since the oil market crashed three years ago and forced them to restructure.

J.C. Penney Shares Plummet on Bleak Outlook

J.C. Penney's stock plummeted as the struggling retailer drastically cut its outlook for the year and warned about weakening sales.

CVS, Aetna Plot $66 Billion Tie-Up

CVS Health is in talks to buy Aetna for more than $66 billion as the drugstore giant scrambles to fortify itself against looming competition from Amazon amid a continuing reordering of the health-care industry.

Canadian National Railway and Norfolk Southern Strike Joint-Service Deal

Canadian National Railway has struck a deal to interchange trains with Norfolk Southern outside of the key Chicago rail hub in a move that will ease congestion and save the railroads travel time, they said.

Ford's Argo Buys Laser System Firm as It Boosts Driverless Car Development

Ford's Argo AI, a driverless-car developer, has purchased a 17-year-old company that makes laser systems needed to operate cars without human intervention.

Tenet Healthcare to Cut 1,300 Jobs

Tenet Healthcare expects to cut 1,300 jobs as part of a new cost-cutting initiative.

Volkswagen Net Profit Falls Sharply on Diesel Charges

Volkswagen reported a steep drop in third-quarter earnings Friday, as Europe's biggest car maker grapples with the mounting costs of its diesel emissions scandal.

Nasdaq Says Someone Illicitly Took Over the Biggest Cybersecurity ETF

Nasdaq is alleging that a New Jersey firm unlawfully took control of the world's biggest cybersecurity exchange-traded fund and other ETFs.

Early Orders for iPhone X Lead to Long Shipping Delays

Apple opened advanced sales for the iPhone X and early orders pushed estimated shipment dates into December, at least twice the waits for new models a year ago.

