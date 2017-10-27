CVS, Aetna Plot $66 Billion Tie-Up

Continue Reading Below

CVS Health is in talks to buy Aetna for more than $66 billion as the drugstore giant scrambles to fortify itself against looming competition from Amazon amid a continuing reordering of the health-care industry.

Profits Jump at Big Western Oil Companies

The world's biggest Western energy companies, including Exxon Mobil and Chevron, are on track to post the highest annual profits since the oil market crashed three years ago and forced them to restructure.

J.C. Penney Shares Plummet on Bleak Outlook

J.C. Penney's stock plummeted as the struggling retailer drastically cut its outlook for the year and warned about weakening sales.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Tenet Healthcare to Cut 1,300 Jobs

Tenet Healthcare expects to cut 1,300 jobs as part of a new cost-cutting initiative.

Volkswagen Net Profit Falls Sharply on Diesel Charges

Volkswagen reported a steep drop in third-quarter earnings Friday, as Europe's biggest car maker grapples with the mounting costs of its diesel emissions scandal.

Nasdaq Says Someone Illicitly Took Over the Biggest Cybersecurity ETF

Nasdaq is alleging that a New Jersey firm unlawfully took control of the world's biggest cybersecurity exchange-traded fund and other ETFs.

Early Orders for iPhone X Lead to Long Shipping Delays

Apple opened advanced sales for the iPhone X and early orders pushed estimated shipment dates into December, at least twice the waits for new models a year ago.

Intercontinental Exchange to Swap Companies with TMX Group

Intercontinental Exchange is selling one its companies to TMX Group and receiving two other companies and cash in exchange.

Merck Swings to Loss as Cyberattack Hurts Sales

Merk swung to a quarterly loss, saying a cyberattack over the summer hurt sales by at least $135 million, highlighting the impacts virtual attacks can have on company results.

Clariant, Huntsman Terminate Merger Amid Activist Pressure

Swiss chemicals company Clariant and U.S.-based Huntsman terminated their planned $15 billion merger after facing pressure from investors who wanted to block the deal.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)