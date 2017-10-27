Clariant, Huntsman Terminate Merger Amid Activist Pressure

Swiss chemicals company Clariant and U.S.-based Huntsman said they have terminated their proposed merger to create a $15 billion chemicals giant after facing pressure from U.S. activist investors who wanted to block the deal.

Saudi Arabia to Inject $1 Billion Into Virgin Galactic Space Venture

Saudi Arabia is poised to invest $1 billion in entrepreneur Richard Branson's space-tourism and satellite-launching venture, which is seeking to show it is back on track three years after a fatal accident.

Chinese Banks' Capital Cushion Isn't So Comfy

Banks have been issuing a huge pile of new debt to shore up their balance sheets, suggesting all is not well beneath the surface.

Baidu's Profit More Than Doubles, but Guidance Falls Short

Baidu Inc.'s big jump in profit didn't please investors, who reacted sourly to missed revenue estimates and sent shares of its American depositary receipts tumbling 10% to $234 after hours.

Gilead Looks Away From Hepatitis C Treatments for Growth

Gilead Sciences Inc.'s earnings fell less than expected in the most recent quarter as declining drug sales were partially offset by cost cuts, but executives warned the worst is yet to come for its hepatitis C treatments, which saw a 33% sales decline during the period.

Google Makes its Costs Click

Google's growth is impressive given its size, but that comes at an impressive cost too.

Microsoft's Services Revenue Lifts Quarterly Results

Microsoft Corp. has ridden the cloud-computing wave for several quarters, and once again its revenue surged on the strength of its emerging business of selling web-based, on-demand computing services

Intel Lifts Guidance as Profit Surges 34%

Intel Corp. said its profit rose 34% despite increasing competition in its core markets of supplying chips for personal computers and corporate servers.

Amazon Revenue Rises 34%

Amazon posted strong quarterly sales growth, allowing it to report a higher profit as it expands into more corners of consumer spending. Shares surged after hours.

Tech's Big Get Bigger in Earnings Blowout

Three of the world's biggest companies-Google parent Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp.-reported booming quarterly growth, extending their reach and driving the economy further online.

October 27, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)