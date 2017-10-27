Materials Weaken As Dollar Gains Strength - Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers declined as the dollar gained further strength. The dollar hit a more-than three-month high against a basket of other currencies after a robust economic-growth report. That, and the conclusion of a Chinese leadership conference, weighed on the price of copper, which fell by more than 2% to $3.1035 a pound in New York trading, closing at the lowest level since Oct. 11. Swiss chemicals company Clariant and U.S.-based Huntsman terminated their planned $15 billion merger after facing pressure from investors who wanted to block the deal.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 27, 2017 16:27 ET (20:27 GMT)