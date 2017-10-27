Man Group plc Man Group Plc : Form 8.3 - [Tesco -3

TIDMEMG TIDMTSCO

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Man Group Plc

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions N/A

disclosed, if different from 1(a):

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant Tesco plc

securities this form relates:

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, N/A

state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 26(h) October 2017

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the YES / NO / N/A

discloser making disclosures in respect of any other If YES, specify which:

party to the offer? Booker Group plc

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of

the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the

dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 5p ordinary

Interests Short positions

Number % Number %

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 22,996,301 0.2808 0 0

(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 36,233,024 0.4424 22,938,975 0.2801

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)

and agreements to purchase/sell: 24,996,000 0.3052 9,996,000 0.1221

TOTAL: 84,225,325 1.0284 32,934,975 0.4021

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded

options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should

be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors'

and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription

right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned

and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant

securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b),

(c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant

security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant

security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit

5p ordinary Purchase 30,600 1.8568

5p ordinary Purchase 33,600 1.8568

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Nature of dealing Number of

relevant Product description e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing reference Price per unit

security e.g. CFD a long/short position securities (GBP)

5p

ordinary CFD Decreasing a short position 59,382 1.8614

5p

ordinary CFD Decreasing a short position 35,365 1.8546

5p

ordinary CFD Decreasing a short position 38,335 1.8513

5p

ordinary CFD Decreasing a short position 37,185 1.8492

5p

ordinary CFD Decreasing a short position 17,649 1.8536

5p

ordinary CFD Decreasing a short position 28,876 1.8605

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 25,789 1.8603

5p

ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 500,165 1.8500

5p

ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 260,729 1.8500

5p

ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 417,463 1.8500

5p

ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 676,572 1.8500

5p

ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 982,760 1.8500

5p

ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 606,129 1.8500

5p

ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 90,669 1.8500

5p

ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 146,992 1.8500

5p

ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 211,970 1.8500

5p

ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 130,731 1.8500

5p

ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 37,940 1.8500

5p

ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 113,427 1.8500

5p

ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 18,614 1.8531

5p

ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 62,894 1.8500

5p

ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 198,812 1.8500

5p

ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 122,747 1.8500

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 151,921 1.8531

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Option

Writing, Number of money

Product purchasing, securities Exercise paid/

Class of description selling, to which price received

relevant e.g. call varying option per Type Expiry per

security option etc. relates unit e.g. American, European etc. date unit

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 759 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0375

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 821 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0325

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 400 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0375

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 435 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0325

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 670 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0375

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 727 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0325

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 1,158 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0325

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 1,069 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0375

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 974 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0375

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 1,685 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0325

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 1,056 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0325

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 1,550 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0375

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 146 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0375

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 233 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0375

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 158 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0325

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 251 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0325

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 211 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0375

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 362 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0325

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 227 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0325

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 336 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0375

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 97 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0375

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 66 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0325

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 61 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0375

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 182 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0375

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 196 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0325

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 105 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0325

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 340 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0325

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 314 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0375

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 213 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0325

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 198 1.95 American 19/01/2019 0.0375

(ii) Exercise

Class of Product description Exercising/ Number of Exercise

relevant e.g. call option exercised securities price per

security against unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit

security e.g. subscription, conversion (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or

any agreement or understanding, formal or informal,

relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement

to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the

person making the disclosure and any party to the

offer or any person acting in concert with a party

to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should

not be included. If there are no such agreements,

arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to

options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding,

formal or informal, between the person making the

disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under

any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal

of any relevant securities to which any derivative

is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings,

state "none"

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES/NO

Date of disclosure: 27(th) October 2017

Contact name: Matthew Irwin

Telephone number: 02071447255

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory

Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at

monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is

available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure

requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at

www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS,

AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making disclosure: Man Group Plc

Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant Tesco plc

securities the disclosure relates:

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Product Exercise

Class of description price

relevant e.g. call Written or Number of securities to which option or derivative per Type Expiry

security option purchased relates unit e.g. American, European etc. date

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 1,580.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 835.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 1,397.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 2,227.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 2,030.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 3,235.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 304.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 484.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 438.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 698.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 378.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 127.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 202.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 411.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 654.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Put Option Written 2,968.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Written 2,968.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Written 4,312.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Written 4,312.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Written 645.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Written 645.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Written 930.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Written 930.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Written 269.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Written 269.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Written 872.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Written 872.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Purchased 2,968.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Purchased 2,968.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Purchased 4,312.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Purchased 4,312.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Purchased 645.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Purchased 645.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Purchased 930.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Purchased 930.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Purchased 269.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Purchased 269.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Purchased 872.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Purchased 872.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of

the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open

Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in

relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at

www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

