Linde 3Q Net Profit Declines 12% on Reduced Revenue

Linde AG's (LIN.XE) net profit fell 12% in the third quarter, as revenue decreased slightly, it said Friday.

The German industrial gases company said net profit fell to 277 million euros ($325.5 million) from EUR313 million a year ago, while revenue dropped to EUR4.21 billion from EUR4.27 billion.

The company reported earnings before interest and taxes of EUR455 million for the quarter, down from EUR522 million.

Linde confirmed its guidance for the full year, saying it expects revenue adjusted for currency effects to grow by up to 7%.

October 27, 2017 02:18 ET (06:18 GMT)