Industrial Shares Rise After GDP Report - Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies ticked up after a strong economic-growth report. Gross domestic product expanded at a 3% annual rate in the third quarter, the Commerce Department said Friday. "Overall it's showing that capital spending from companies is picking up and it's showing that the consumer is holding up," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.
October 27, 2017 16:27 ET (20:27 GMT)