BBVA 3Q Profit Grew Significantly

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA.MC) said on Friday that its third-quarter net profit significantly increased, supported by higher net interest income and net fees and commissions as well as lower operating costs.

Continue Reading Below

The Spanish bank's net profit grew 18% compared with the same period last year to 1.14 billion euros ($1.33 billion).

BBVA said net interest income--the difference between what lenders earn from loans and pay for deposits, a key profit driver for retail banks--was EUR4.40 billion compared with EUR4.31 a year earlier.

Net fees and commissions slightly increased to EUR1.25 billion, while operating expenses declined to EUR3.08 billion, compared with EUR3.22 billion a year earlier.

The lender's fully loaded CET1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, notched up to 11.2% from 11.1% in the previous quarter.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2017 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)