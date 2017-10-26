WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Oct 26

ECB TO SCALE DOWN BUT EXTEND BOND-BUYING PROGRAM

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank's giant bond-buying program could be extended beyond September 2018, having earlier added another nine months to its life-span.

IRAQI FORCES ADVANCE ON LAST ISIS BASTION, KURDS

Iraqi government troops launched an offensive to rout Islamic State from its final stronghold in the country, while advancing against Kurdish fighters on a separate front.

U.S., PAKISTAN SPAR OVER FIGHT AGAINST TERRORISM

American Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he told Pakistani officials that the U.S. will address Taliban threats in their country on its own if they don't cooperate

XI'S NEXT STEP: DEMAND MORE FERVOR FROM CHINA'S COMMUNIST PARTY

Now that China's president has emerged as the country's most powerful leader in decades, he needs an energized party to fulfill his goals. So far, members have seen a crackdown on unpaid dues, mandatory study sessions and purge of those seen as corrupt or inept.

AS WARS WIND DOWN IN SYRIA AND IRAQ, JORDAN SEES OPPORTUNITY

Squeezed by the wars in neighboring Syria and Iraq, Jordan has survived the regional mayhem-and is starting to look at the future with guarded optimism now that both conflicts show signs of winding down.

CATALAN PARLIAMENT READIES RESPONSE TO MADRID

Catalonia's leader said the regional parliament will decide Friday on how to respond to Spain's imminent move to impose direct rule on the restive region, as the separatist movement struggles to reconcile internal divisions.

SAUDIS SHOWCASE TECHNOLOGY IN BID TO WOO BUSINESS LEADERS

Saudi Arabia this week set out to dazzle the world's business elite, who welcomed signs that an insular kingdom is opening up even though some expressed skepticism the monarchy could accomplish the grand goals it set out.

TILLERSON: NO FUTURE FOR ASSAD REGIME IN SYRIA

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the reign of Bashar al-Assad's family in Syria is coming to an end and "the only issue is how that should be brought about."

