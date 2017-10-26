Telecoms Rise; Comcast Loses Cable Subscribers -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose.
A report suggested upheaval in the pay-television business wasn't quite a radical as anticipated.
Comcast shares ticked down after the cable operator said it saw its largest quarterly loss of cable television subscribers in three years. This trend was established early in the reporting season, with AT&T, Charter Communications and others reporting declines of pay-TV subscribers. Comcast said it has about 250,000 customer lines on its new cell phone service, Xfinity Mobile. On a call with analysts, the company says it now has more than 250,000 customer lines through the service.
